I launched this RRIF model portfolio in February 2013 for readers of my Income Investor newsletter, so this is its fourth anniversary. Its goals are to protect capital and to provide higher cash flow than investors could get from conservative securities like bonds and GICs. The initial value was $49.910.30.

Income Investor RRIF Portfolio (as of Feb. 17) Security Weight % Avg. cost Shares Book value Current price Market value Retained Earnings Gain/Loss % MAXA GIC 20.1 $13,418.75 1 $13,418.75 $13,418.75 $13,418.75 $335.47 2.5 RBF1250 8.3 $10.40 535 $5,562.95 $10.41 $5,569.35 $46.54 1 CIG610 9.6 $12.95 440 $5,698.80 $14.63 $6,437.20 $330.62 18.8 PMO005 8.8 $14.38 420 $6,041.55 $14.09 $5,917.80 $385.92 4.3 NCE737 11.3 $13.54 370 $5,008.45 $20.40 $7,548.00 $173.52 54.2 BCE 11 $45.70 125 $5,712.45 $58.76 $7,345.00 $379.47 35.2 IPL 11.5 $23.79 260 $6,184.10 $29.51 $7,672.60 $233.83 27.9 BIP.UN 14.9 $27.18 210 $5,707.55 $47.49 $9.972.90 $368.49 81.2 EMA 4.4 $47.78 65 $3,105.70 $45.27 $2,942.55 $63.93 -3.2 Cash 0.1 $90.91 $101.05 Totals 100 $56,531.21 $66,925.20 $2,317.79 22.5 Inception $49,910.30 38.7

Comments: The RRIF Portfolio increased in total value by $3,061.53 in the latest six-month period for a gain of 4.6 per cent. Since inception, four years ago, we have a gain of 38.7 per cent, for an average annual compound rate of return of 8.5 per cent. This is well in excess of our target and a very good result in this low interest rate environment.

Changes: I see no reason to change any of our holdings at this time. However, we will use some cash to add to some securities, as follows.

CIG610 – We will purchase another 20 units at a cost of $292.60. This will bring our total to 460 and reduce retained earnings to $38.02.

PMO005 – We will buy 20 units for $281.80, bringing our total to 440. Our retained cash will be reduced to $104.12.

BCE – We’ll take advantage of the price pullback to add five shares for a cost of $293.80. We now own 130 shares and have $85.67 left in cash.

We now have retained earnings and cash totalling $1,550.64. We will keep the money invested in EQ Bank at 2 per cent.

Here is the revised portfolio. I will look at it again in August.

Income Investor RRIF Portfolio (revised Feb. 17) Security Weight % Avg. cost Shares Book value Current price Market value Retained Earnings MAXA GIC 19.8 $13,418.75 1 $13,418.75 $13,418.75 $13,418.75 $335.47 RBF1250 8.2 $10.40 535 $5,562.95 $10.41 $5,569.35 $46.54 CIG610 9.9 $13.02 460 $5,991.40 $14.63 $6,729.80 $38.02 PMO005 9.2 $14.37 440 $6,323.35 $14.09 $6,199.60 $104.12 NCE737 11.1 $13.54 370 $5,008.45 $20.40 $7,548.00 $173.52 BCE 11.3 $46.20 130 $6,006.25 $58.76 $7,638.80 $85.67 IPL 11.3 $23.79 260 $6,184.10 $29.51 $7,672.60 $233.83 BIP.UN 14.7 $27.18 210 $5,707.55 $47.49 $9.972.90 $368.49 EMA 4.4 $47.78 65 $3,105.70 $45.27 $2,942.55 $63.93 Cash 0.1 $101.05 $101.05 Totals 100 $57,409.55 $67,793.40 $1,449.59 Inception $49,910.30

