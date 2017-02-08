It had an initial value of $25,031.92 and was designed with two main goals. The first is capital preservation – as with any pension plan, you don’t want to lose money. The second is to earn a higher rate of return than you could get from a GIC.

In February 2012, I created an RRSP portfolio for readers of my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter.

Gordon Pape's RRSP portfolio (as of Feb. 3) Security Weight per cent Shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained income Gain/loss per cent XSH 16.2 330 $19.65 $6.685.90 $19.58 $6,461.40 $96.79 -1.9 XBB 6.6 85 $32.42 $2,755.90 $30.99 $2,634.15 $123.93 0.007 FID231 20.4 200 $31.83 $6,365.47 $40.81 $8,162 $341.31 33.6 BTG774 21.4 580 $8.42 $5,099.83 $14.74 $8,549.20 $284.57 73.2 AIM1733 8.8 400 $8.85 $3,540.00 $8.80 $3,520 $0 -0.06 BEP.UN 9.9 100 $27.86 $2,786.02 $39.47 $3,947 $421.50 56.8 BIP.UN 15.5 135 $20.17 $2,723.40 $45.90 $6,196.50 $620.25 150.3 Cash 1.2 $484.11 $502.52 3.8 Totals 100 $30,440.63 $39,972.77 $1,888.35 37.5 Inception $25,031.92 67.2

Comments: The portfolio turned in a small gain of 2.43 per cent in the latest six-month period, thanks to strong performances from the Beutel Goodman American Equity Fund and the Brookfield Infrastructure LP. The rest of our securities were more or less flat.

That brings the total return in the five years since this portfolio was launched to 67.2 per cent. That’s an average annual compound rate of return of 10.83 per cent, well in excess of our target.

Changes: The bond funds aren’t doing well at this point so we’re going to diversify our holdings. We will sell 130 units of XSH for $2,545.40 and invest the money in the TD High Yield Bond Fund (TDB626). It is priced at $6.80 per unit so we will buy 375 units. We’ll take $4.60 from cash to make up the difference.

We will buy another 20 units of Beutel Goodman American Equity Fund, to bring our total to 600. The cost is $294.80. We will use $284.57 from accumulated distributions and take the other $10.23 from cash.

We have enough retained income to buy another 10 units of Brookfield Energy Partners for $394.70. This will bring our total to 110 and reduce our retained income to $26.80.

Finally, we will buy 10 units of Brookfield Infrastructure LP for $459, leaving us with cash of $161.25.

We will reinvest our cash balance of $1,237.87 in the EQ Bank account, which now pays 2 per cent

Here is the revised portfolio. I’ll review it again in August.

Gordon Pape's RRSP portfolio (revised Feb. 3) Security Weight per cent Shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained income XSH 9.5 200 $19.65 $3,930 $19.58 $3,916.00 $96.79 XBB 6.4 85 $32.42 $2,755.90 $30.99 $2,634.15 $123.93 TDB626 6.2 375 $6.80 $2,550.00 $6.80 $2,550.00 $0.00 FID231 19.9 200 $31.83 $6,365.47 $40.81 $8,162 $341.31 BTG774 21.5 600 $8.99 $5,394.63 $14.74 $8,844.00 $0.00 AIM1733 8.6 400 $8.85 $3,540.00 $8.80 $3,520 $0 BEP.UN 10.6 110 $28.92 $3,180.72 $39.47 $4,341 $26.80 BIP.UN 16.2 145 21/95 $3,182.40 $45.90 $6,655.50 $161.25 Cash 1.1 $487.69 $487.69 Totals 100 $31,366.91 $41,110.51 $750.08 Inception $25,031.92

