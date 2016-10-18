Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: On the lookout for dividend growth? Try these ETFs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When you’re looking for a dividend stock, a high yield may seem attractive but don’t stop there. The key to ongoing growth in a dividend-oriented portfolio is to choose companies with a history of regular increases in their payouts.

I have recommended several such companies in previous columns but some people prefer one-stop shopping. So here are two ETFs that focus exclusively on companies that have increased their dividends at least once a year over a lengthy period.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

The value investor's guide to buying dividend stocks (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog