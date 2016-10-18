When you’re looking for a dividend stock, a high yield may seem attractive but don’t stop there. The key to ongoing growth in a dividend-oriented portfolio is to choose companies with a history of regular increases in their payouts.
I have recommended several such companies in previous columns but some people prefer one-stop shopping. So here are two ETFs that focus exclusively on companies that have increased their dividends at least once a year over a lengthy period.
