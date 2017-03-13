The bull market observed its eighth birthday last Thursday with another small gain. Like the Energizer Bunny, it just keeps going, and going, and going.

It was March 9, 2009 when the markets touched bottom after the frenzy of the financial crisis touched off the worst stock sell-off since the Great Depression. At the time, the future looked grim as major companies teetered on the brink of bankruptcy and credit markets seized up.

