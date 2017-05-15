Two of the companies recommended in my Income Investor newsletter companies are joining forces in a deal that will create one of Canada’s largest energy processing, storage, and transportation firms.

Pembina Pipelines Ltd. (PPL-T, PBA-N) is buying all the assets of Veresen Inc. (VSN-T) in a friendly deal valued at $9.7-billion, including the assumption of Veresen’s debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

