Two of the companies recommended in my Income Investor newsletter companies are joining forces in a deal that will create one of Canada’s largest energy processing, storage, and transportation firms.
Pembina Pipelines Ltd. (PPL-T, PBA-N) is buying all the assets of Veresen Inc. (VSN-T) in a friendly deal valued at $9.7-billion, including the assumption of Veresen’s debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.Report Typo/Error
