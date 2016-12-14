Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: This miner benefits from strong base metal prices Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors are making money in base-metal mining stocks again. The S&P/TSX global base-metals index is up 66 per cent year to date and at its highest level since mid-2014. The price of copper has moved up sharply in recent weeks and was at $2.65 (U.S.) a pound at the time of writing. Zinc prices have also moved up over the past year.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Drawing Conclusions: A smart tip to avoid holiday credit card hangover (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories