In April of 2014, I recommended that readers of my Income Investor newsletter buy shares in B&G Foods Inc., a U.S. manufacturer and distributor of a range of grocery products. The shares were trading at the time at $31.21 (U.S.).

B&G is a New Jersey-based company that manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of high-quality, shelf-stable foods across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include such recognizable brands as Baker’s Joy, Cream of Wheat, Sugar Twin, and Static Guard.

