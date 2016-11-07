Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: Two oil producers who have kept the dividend pump running Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It has been a brutal couple of years for income investors who hold oil stocks in their portfolios. Almost all these companies cut their dividend in the wake of plunging oil prices and a few even eliminated them entirely.

However, there are a few oil producers who have maintained their payouts, despite the squeeze on their bottom lines from lower revenue. Here are two that I have recommended in my Internet Wealth Builder newsletter.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

How do robo-advisers benefit millennials? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog