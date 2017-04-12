Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Gordon Pape: These ETFs will help you play the new rising star of Asia Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A few years ago, everyone wanted to put money into China. The country’s GDP growth was the envy of the Western world, the rapid expansion of the middle class was fuelling demand for consumer goods, and stocks were booming.

That was then. Today, China has fallen out of favour with investors. Economic growth is faltering, business failures are on the rise, and the country faces the potential of a damaging trade war with the United States. Money is still flowing in, of course – you can’t ignore the world’s most populous country. But investors are more cautious and expectations muted compared with a few years ago.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular