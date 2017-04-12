A few years ago, everyone wanted to put money into China. The country’s GDP growth was the envy of the Western world, the rapid expansion of the middle class was fuelling demand for consumer goods, and stocks were booming.

That was then. Today, China has fallen out of favour with investors. Economic growth is faltering, business failures are on the rise, and the country faces the potential of a damaging trade war with the United States. Money is still flowing in, of course – you can’t ignore the world’s most populous country. But investors are more cautious and expectations muted compared with a few years ago.