In case you haven’t noticed, interest-sensitive securities have staged a big comeback in recent weeks. After being bloodied in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory, they have turned around and are once again making nice profits for investors.

The numbers tell the story. As of the close of trading on April 20, the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index was up 4.2 per cent for the month of April, after a flat first quarter.

