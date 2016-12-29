Several readers have written recently to ask about investing in preferred shares and the funds that hold them in the light of the current economic climate. Here are two of those questions along with two others that focus on rising interest rates.
Floating rate preferred shares
Q – With interest rates starting to rise, is this an opportunity to consider floating rate preferreds? – Gunnar A.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- TransCanada Corp$61.00+0.02(+0.03%)
- Bank of Montreal$97.10-0.09(-0.09%)
- TransCanada Corp$15.090.00(0.00%)
- RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF$21.720.00(0.00%)
- BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF$10.69-0.01(-0.09%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.38+0.01(+0.09%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$8.44+0.05(+0.60%)
- TransAlta Renewables Inc$14.35+0.07(+0.49%)
- Updated December 29 11:18 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.