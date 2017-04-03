Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Gordon Pape’s mailbag: RRIF withdrawals, investing in India and other questions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The email box is filling up with questions again, on a wide range of subjects. So let’s get to it.

Investing in India

Q - Many authors compare India's booming markets to what happened in China some years ago when their valuations were growing exponentially. How can we invest to participate in this? I heard about Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM-N). Part of this ETF is invested in India. How would you rate this? – Pierre D.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular