The email box is filling up with questions again, on a wide range of subjects. So let’s get to it.

Investing in India

Q - Many authors compare India's booming markets to what happened in China some years ago when their valuations were growing exponentially. How can we invest to participate in this? I heard about Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM-N). Part of this ETF is invested in India. How would you rate this? – Pierre D.

