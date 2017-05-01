It’s time for another visit to the Q&A inbox to see what has been on your minds. Here are some of the latest queries.
Bond funds
Q - In a recent Q&A column you recommended to a reader that he buy XSB (iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF) as a low-risk bond fund. I am curious why you wouldn't recommend iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF (XSQ). Those funds seem nearly identical with respect to holdings and returns but XSQ charges half the management fee and MER. What am I missing? – Lorne D.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- iShares Core Short Term High Qual Cdn Bd Idx ETF$19.81-0.03(-0.15%)
- iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF$31.57-0.05(-0.16%)
- Updated May 1 12:34 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.