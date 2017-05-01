Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group

It’s time for another visit to the Q&A inbox to see what has been on your minds. Here are some of the latest queries.

Bond funds

Q - In a recent Q&A column you recommended to a reader that he buy XSB (iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF) as a low-risk bond fund. I am curious why you wouldn't recommend iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF (XSQ). Those funds seem nearly identical with respect to holdings and returns but XSQ charges half the management fee and MER. What am I missing? – Lorne D.

