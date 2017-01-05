Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Airline stocks have long served a useful purpose: For decades, their losing ways helped us understand why some sectors just don’t work in long-term portfolios.

But look what’s happening now. North American airline stocks, including Air Canada, are on fire and the sector has become far more efficient and profitable.

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

