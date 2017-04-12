A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The Bank of Canada announces its decision on interest rate policy Wednesday and governor Stephen Poloz’s comments should be more relevant for investors that usual. Domestic economic data has been strong overall but there are important pockets of weakness, namely wage growth and a disquieting fall in export volumes. A potential curb on real estate markets by Ontario and federal legislation adds another wrinkle as national growth has been very dependent on the housing boom.

