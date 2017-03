Worldwide, the trades dependent on the reflation investment theme – an acceleration in U.S. economic growth and rising inflation expectations – are coming undone.

The reflation trade became known as the Trump Trade after the U.S. election, but, in truth, it was well underway before November. Cyclical stocks, those that benefit most from rising economic activity, began outperforming in the summer of 2016 as institutional investors positioned themselves for a more optimistic growth outlook.