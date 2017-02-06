The rapidly rising number of active U.S. oil rigs is getting a lot of attention, but it’s speculative excess in futures markets that poses the greatest short-term risks to investors in the energy sector.

The West Texas intermediate crude price has rallied more than 20 per cent since early November as OPEC nations managed to cobble together an agreement to limit production. Signs that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is adhering to the agreement continue to provide support to oil prices, but for investors there is short-term trouble brewing in the United States.