The stock market shouldn’t fear Janet Yellen. It’s Joe Sixpack who is the real danger.
Ms. Yellen, chair of the Federal Reserve, is universally expected to bump up the United States’ key interest rate on Wednesday and continue hiking it for the foreseeable future. If so, some analysts fear that higher payouts on bonds and savings accounts could undermine Wall Street’s long-running bull market by offering savers a more attractive alternative for their money.
Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan