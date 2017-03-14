Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Here’s the biggest threat to equity investors (and it’s not Janet Yellen) Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The stock market shouldn’t fear Janet Yellen. It’s Joe Sixpack who is the real danger.

Ms. Yellen, chair of the Federal Reserve, is universally expected to bump up the United States’ key interest rate on Wednesday and continue hiking it for the foreseeable future. If so, some analysts fear that higher payouts on bonds and savings accounts could undermine Wall Street’s long-running bull market by offering savers a more attractive alternative for their money.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular