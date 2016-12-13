I find it fascinating as to how the markets have looked upon a Trump win and one-party GOP rule and instantly decided that would rejuvenate growth and inflation.

Here are five reasons why these expectations, riding very high, are vulnerable to disappointment:

1. The election does not shift the aging demographic profile in the industrialized world, which has been a principal reason for the multi-year bull market in bonds and secular disinflation trend.

Report Typo/Error