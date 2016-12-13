Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

David Rosenberg is chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dav (Deborah Bai/The Globe and Mai)
David Rosenberg is chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dav (Deborah Bai/The Globe and Mai)

Five reasons why the market's expectations about Trump are going to fail Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Rosenberg

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I find it fascinating as to how the markets have looked upon a Trump win and one-party GOP rule and instantly decided that would rejuvenate growth and inflation.

Here are five reasons why these expectations, riding very high, are vulnerable to disappointment:

1. The election does not shift the aging demographic profile in the industrialized world, which has been a principal reason for the multi-year bull market in bonds and secular disinflation trend.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Markets on Fed alert (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories