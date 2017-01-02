Safe bonds are out. Risky bonds are in.
As investors anticipate rising U.S. interest rates, stronger economic growth and higher inflation, ultrasafe government bonds have been slumping along with investment-grade corporate bonds.
But high-yield bonds are lapping up the improving economic outlook – and these investments should continue to bask in the good times in 2017.Report Typo/Error
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF$36.45+0.05(+0.14%)
- iShares US High Yield Bd Idx ETF (CAD-Hedged)$19.870.00(0.00%)
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF$26.76-0.03(-0.11%)
