The recent sell-off in the domestic real estate investment trust sector is way overdone based on the yield advantage over government bonds. The 10-year performance history of the market segment suggests an average annual return above 10 per cent for the next two years.

Fears that rising bond yields would attract investor funds away from the real estate sector have seen the S&P/TSX REIT index fall 12.3 per cent since July 12. The average distribution yield in the sector, however, remains more than five percentage points above the government of Canada five-year bond yield, a level that suggests strong returns for REIT investors for the next two years.