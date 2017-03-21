A Globe reader has asked where to keep cash so it earns a decent rate of return while remaining accessible in case stocks tank. Unfortunately, there’s no obvious answer. One of the drawbacks of trying to time the stock markets these days is that cash is pretty much dead money.

Interest rates have been edging higher in recent months, most notably on medium and longer-term bonds. Yields on short-term instruments, like Treasury bills, are up, but not enough to provide a meaningful return on cash. One-year Government of Canada T-bills had a yield of 0.6 per cent recently, which compares to a 12-month low of 0.49 per cent from early last summer.

