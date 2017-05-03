As controversy swirls around Home Capital Group Inc., some of Canada’s sharpest investors are finding interesting ways to explain how bright, insightful people such as themselves could dance into a big, stinking mess.

In fact, the trouble at Home Capital appears to have given rise to an entirely new art form: the non-apology apology. This consists of a fund manager explaining why his decision to pour money into the mortgage lender wasn’t really an error.

