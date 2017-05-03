Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

As controversy swirls around Home Capital Group Inc., some of Canada’s sharpest investors are finding interesting ways to explain how bright, insightful people such as themselves could dance into a big, stinking mess.

In fact, the trouble at Home Capital appears to have given rise to an entirely new art form: the non-apology apology. This consists of a fund manager explaining why his decision to pour money into the mortgage lender wasn’t really an error.

