The lowdown on high rates
The troubles at Home Capital are a reminder that the alternative banks, trust companies and credit unions offering premium interest rates may not be as stable as the big banks. Here's a rundown on a selected group of alternative players that are widely available to Canadians.
|Financial Institution
|Savings Rate (%)
|One-Year GIC Rate (%)
|Five-Year GIC Rate (%)
|Deposit Insurance Provider
|Quick Profile
|AcceleRate Financial
|1.7
|1.85
|2.45
|Deposit Guarantee Corp. of Manitoba
|A division of Crosstown Civic Credit Union in Manitoba
|Achieva Financial
|1.7
|1.85
|2.35
|DGCM
|A division of Cambrian Credit Union in Manitoba
|Alterna Bank
|1.9
|1.5
|1.9
|Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. (listed as CS Alterna Bank)
|A subsidiary of Alterna Savings and Credit Union in Ontario
|Canadian Tire Bank
|1.3
|1.1
|2.5
|CDIC
|A division of Canadian Tire Corp.
|EQ Bank
|2.3
|n/a
|n/a
|CDIC
|Part of Equitable Bank, an alternative mortgage lender
|Home Bank
|1
|1.65
|2.2
|CDIC
|A subsidiary of Home Trust, which in turn part of alternative mortgage lender Home Capital
|Home Trust
|1
|1.6
|2.15
|CDIC
|A subsidiary of Home Capital
|Hubert Financial
|1.7
|1.95*
|2.4
|DGCM
|A division of Sunova Credit Union in Manitoba
|MAXA Financial
|1.7
|1.85
|2.35
|DGCM
|A division of Westoba Credit Union in Manitoba
|Motive Financial
|1.5
|1.53
|2.25
|CDIC
|Owned by Canadian Western Bank, which has been active in alternative mortgage lending
|Oaken Financial
|1.75
|2
|2.5
|CDIC (through Home Bank and Home Trust)
|Home Trust is the parent company, but Oaken is a trademark of Home Bank; both are part of the Home Capital corporate family
|Outlook Financial
|1.7
|1.85
|2.35
|DGCM
|A division of Assiniboine Credit Union in Manitoba
|Peoples Trust
|1.45
|1.85
|2.25
|CDIC
|A Vancouver-based trust company and mortgage lender
|President's Choice Financial
|0.8
|1.4
|2
|CDIC
|Jointly run by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Loblaw Cos., the supermarket chain
|Tangerine
|0.8
|1.3
|2
|CDIC
|Owned by Bank of Nova Scotia
|Zag Bank
|1.65
|1.2
|2
|CDIC
|Owned by Desjardins Group, the Quebec-based financial services giant
*Quarterly term with a 1.95 per cent average annual rate / Notes: Interest rates are accurate to the morning of May 10 and are subject to change; GIC rates are quoted for non-registered, annual compound deposits; rates for registered deposits and GICs that pay monthly or semi-annually may differ.
Deposit Insurance Comparison
Here's how coverage from CDIC compares to the Deposit Guarantee Corp. of Manitoba, which backs a wide variety of savings accounts offered nationally by divisions of Manitoba-based credit unions. Credit unions elsewhere typically serve local clients and have deposit insurance through plans for their province.
|Coverage Limit
|Principal and Interest Included in Coverage
|Government-Backed
|GIC Terms Covered
|Deposits in Foreign Currencies Covered
|Coverage Applies to Customers Across Canada
|Canada Deposit Insurance Corp.
|$100,000 per insured category*
|Yes
|Yes - CDIC is a federal crown corporation
|Five years and less
|No
|Yes
|Deposit Guarantee Corp. of Manitoba
|The guarantee is unlimited
|Yes
|No - the Manitoba government is not legislatively required to support the DGCM financially
|No limit
|Yes
|Yes
*Seven categories, including deposits held in one name and held in more than one name; also, RRSP, RRIF and TFSA deposits / Sources: Banks, credit union websites, Cannex.com, CDIC, DGCM
