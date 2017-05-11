The lowdown on high rates

The troubles at Home Capital are a reminder that the alternative banks, trust companies and credit unions offering premium interest rates may not be as stable as the big banks. Here's a rundown on a selected group of alternative players that are widely available to Canadians.

Financial Institution Savings Rate (%) One-Year GIC Rate (%) Five-Year GIC Rate (%) Deposit Insurance Provider Quick Profile AcceleRate Financial 1.7 1.85 2.45 Deposit Guarantee Corp. of Manitoba A division of Crosstown Civic Credit Union in Manitoba Achieva Financial 1.7 1.85 2.35 DGCM A division of Cambrian Credit Union in Manitoba Alterna Bank 1.9 1.5 1.9 Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. (listed as CS Alterna Bank) A subsidiary of Alterna Savings and Credit Union in Ontario Canadian Tire Bank 1.3 1.1 2.5 CDIC A division of Canadian Tire Corp. EQ Bank 2.3 n/a n/a CDIC Part of Equitable Bank, an alternative mortgage lender Home Bank 1 1.65 2.2 CDIC A subsidiary of Home Trust, which in turn part of alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Home Trust 1 1.6 2.15 CDIC A subsidiary of Home Capital Hubert Financial 1.7 1.95* 2.4 DGCM A division of Sunova Credit Union in Manitoba MAXA Financial 1.7 1.85 2.35 DGCM A division of Westoba Credit Union in Manitoba Motive Financial 1.5 1.53 2.25 CDIC Owned by Canadian Western Bank, which has been active in alternative mortgage lending Oaken Financial 1.75 2 2.5 CDIC (through Home Bank and Home Trust) Home Trust is the parent company, but Oaken is a trademark of Home Bank; both are part of the Home Capital corporate family Outlook Financial 1.7 1.85 2.35 DGCM A division of Assiniboine Credit Union in Manitoba Peoples Trust 1.45 1.85 2.25 CDIC A Vancouver-based trust company and mortgage lender President's Choice Financial 0.8 1.4 2 CDIC Jointly run by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Loblaw Cos., the supermarket chain Tangerine 0.8 1.3 2 CDIC Owned by Bank of Nova Scotia Zag Bank 1.65 1.2 2 CDIC Owned by Desjardins Group, the Quebec-based financial services giant

*Quarterly term with a 1.95 per cent average annual rate / Notes: Interest rates are accurate to the morning of May 10 and are subject to change; GIC rates are quoted for non-registered, annual compound deposits; rates for registered deposits and GICs that pay monthly or semi-annually may differ.