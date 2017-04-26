Short sellers are gloating, investors are writhing in pain – and everyone else is wondering whether Home Capital Group Inc.’s troubles will reverberate beyond the home lender’s withering stock.
The share price of the Canadian mortgage lender fell 65 per cent on Wednesday, extending the total decline this year to more than 80 per cent.Report Typo/Error
