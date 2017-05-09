The fate of Home Capital Group Inc. as an independent company remains open to debate, but the value of its mortgages is not, according to the market’s upbeat reaction to news that the embattled lender may be selling a slice of its mortgage book.

Home Capital’s shares surged as much as 20 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, after the company announced that a mystery party may buy up to $1.5-billion worth of uninsured mortgages.

Report Typo/Error