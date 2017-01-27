Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Reports now indicate that the Chinese government’s attempts to curb capital flight are finally starting to take hold, and the immediate losers appear to be real estate markets across the globe.

Canada was not mentioned specifically, but domestic realtors will be put on notice by slowing home sales in Australia and California, and also a research report from RBC suggesting foreign money curbs are imminent in Toronto,

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

