A large or rising short position can be a red flag warning of trouble ahead for a company. Let’s look at some of the red flags currently hoisted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, particularly housing-related companies.

The accompanying table shows the 10 companies with the largest percentage of outstanding shares sold short (compiled by Markit Ltd. in late September, using the number of shares loaned out on North American exchanges).

Company Ticker % of outstanding shares sold short Home Capital Group Inc. HCG 32.4 Quebecor Inc. QBR.B 29.8 Badger Daylighting Ltd. BAD 28.6 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty LIF 26.9 Canadian Western Bank CWB 24.8 Boardwalk REIT BEI.UN 22.6 Seabridge Gold Inc. SEA 18.4 Fortis Inc. FTS 18.2 Transcontinental Inc. TCL.A 17.6 Precision Drilling Corp. PD 17.1

