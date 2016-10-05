A large or rising short position can be a red flag warning of trouble ahead for a company. Let’s look at some of the red flags currently hoisted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, particularly housing-related companies.
The accompanying table shows the 10 companies with the largest percentage of outstanding shares sold short (compiled by Markit Ltd. in late September, using the number of shares loaned out on North American exchanges).
|Company
|Ticker
|% of outstanding shares sold short
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG
|32.4
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B
|29.8
|Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|BAD
|28.6
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
|LIF
|26.9
|Canadian Western Bank
|CWB
|24.8
|Boardwalk REIT
|BEI.UN
|22.6
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|SEA
|18.4
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS
|18.2
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL.A
|17.6
|Precision Drilling Corp.
|PD
|17.1
- Home Capital Group Inc$26.08-0.59(-2.21%)
- Quebecor Inc$39.48-0.43(-1.08%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$28.55+0.68(+2.44%)
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp$13.22+0.13(+0.99%)
- Canadian Western Bank$25.27+0.90(+3.69%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$50.36-0.53(-1.04%)
- Seabridge Gold Inc$13.59-0.11(-0.80%)
- Fortis Inc$40.66-0.32(-0.78%)
- Transcontinental Inc$17.39+0.09(+0.52%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$5.71+0.23(+4.20%)
- Updated October 5 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.