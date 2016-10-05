Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A large or rising short position can be a red flag warning of trouble ahead for a company. Let’s look at some of the red flags currently hoisted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, particularly housing-related companies.

The accompanying table shows the 10 companies with the largest percentage of outstanding shares sold short (compiled by Markit Ltd. in late September, using the number of shares loaned out on North American exchanges).

CompanyTicker% of outstanding shares sold short
Home Capital Group Inc.HCG32.4
Quebecor Inc.QBR.B29.8
Badger Daylighting Ltd.BAD28.6
Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF26.9
Canadian Western BankCWB24.8
Boardwalk REITBEI.UN22.6
Seabridge Gold Inc.SEA18.4
Fortis Inc.FTS18.2
Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A17.6
Precision Drilling Corp.PD17.1
Source: Markit
