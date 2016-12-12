I deeply, deeply dislike the cliché “win-win situation,” but it may apply to the recent deal between Telus Corp. and its workers to pay $300-million in future pay raises all at once. The employees get cash in hand right away, the company gets a deal with its unions and cost certainty. All good stuff.
