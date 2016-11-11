When two of the world’s top investors take opposite views of the market on the same day, copycats get confused. But here’s a simple solution: Just buy the two investors.

On Friday, the chief executive officers of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. released strong statements on where they see opportunities ahead – and while one executive sounded noticeably bullish, the other took an unusually bearish turn.

Report Typo/Error