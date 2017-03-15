When it comes to bonds, income investors face a real dilemma.

Almost every financial adviser agrees that fixed-income securities should be an integral part of your portfolio and the older you are, the greater the weighting they should receive.

But what do you do when it appears interest rates are reversing their long downward trend and moving into an upward cycle? Everyone knows rising interest rates are bad for bonds, so why should you hold them and risk a loss?

