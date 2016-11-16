Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Betting that Trump will be a disaster? Then buy these two stocks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Betting against Donald Trump has been, so far, a loser’s game. So the market consensus seems to be that the president-elect will preside over an enactment of broad swaths of the free-market agenda, plus a major rollback of three decades of free trade.

You may choose to sit on the sidelines and watch it all play out, given Mr. Trump’s record of proving his critics wrong. But as both a contrarian and as someone who still sees the man as an authoritarian vulgarian, I’m willing to put some money behind the idea of a spectacularly failed Trump administration. To de-Trumpify my portfolio, I’m cashing out of U.S. financials, which I see as having experienced an unjustified boost this past week, and plowing the gains into a couple of stocks that have been punished for their close ties to Mexico.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump victory taking shine off gold (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog