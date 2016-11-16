Betting against Donald Trump has been, so far, a loser’s game. So the market consensus seems to be that the president-elect will preside over an enactment of broad swaths of the free-market agenda, plus a major rollback of three decades of free trade.

You may choose to sit on the sidelines and watch it all play out, given Mr. Trump’s record of proving his critics wrong. But as both a contrarian and as someone who still sees the man as an authoritarian vulgarian, I’m willing to put some money behind the idea of a spectacularly failed Trump administration. To de-Trumpify my portfolio, I’m cashing out of U.S. financials, which I see as having experienced an unjustified boost this past week, and plowing the gains into a couple of stocks that have been punished for their close ties to Mexico.

