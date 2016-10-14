Apple Inc. is the current poster child for corporate tax avoidance. It’s long been known for the piles of cash it keeps in its foreign subsidiaries, rather than bringing the money back to the United States and paying corporate income taxes in its home country. The most recent development for Apple – the European Union ordering Ireland to collect $14.5-billion (U.S.) in unpaid taxes – underscored the scope of the company’s tax-reduction efforts.
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
{{published_at}}
In the know
-
ROB Magazine
Why Tim Hudak quit politics for the private sector
The Globe Recommends
Most popular videos »
-
Life
The great egg debate: Exactly how many are too many for your health?
News
Trump walked in on naked girls, former Miss Arizona says
News
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump
News
Kenneth Bone becomes U.S. debate sensation
-
News
Obama shuts down Trump supporters at rally for Clinton
Report on Business
Vancouver real estate will continue to be most expensive in the country, Royal LePage CEO says
News
Video: Watch the new SickKids ad aimed at reaching a new audience
Technology
Meet Minitaur, the tenacious robot that can climb fences and open doors
-
Sports
Home run power makes Blue Jays 'dangerous': Tulowitzki
News
Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice dies in B.C. plane crash
News
The Toronto Zoo holds a birthday celebration for two of its panda cubs
News
U.S. lifts limits on Cuban rum, cigars
Highlights
Report on Business
Bedsheets that will help you sleep like a man
Report on Business
How Justin Trudeau sparked the Ottawa real-estate market
More from The Globe and Mail
Most popular
-
Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice dies in plane crash in southern B.C.
-
updated Two more women accuse Trump of sexual assault
-
‘Come on, man’: Obama mocks Trump’s anger toward elites at rally
-
Yellen says ‘high-pressure’ policy may be only way back from crisis
-
Split over Trump threatens to tilt Republican states