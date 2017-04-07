A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

North American employment numbers are crossing the wire at the time of writing. In Canada, 19,400 jobs were created when 5000 was expected, and in the U.S., 98,000 new jobs were reported versus 180,000 expected. Importantly, U.S. wage growth was reported 2.7 per cent higher, in line with forecasts.

