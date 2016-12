As with many great investments, one of the best bond trades in recent Canadian history emerged through a haze of fear.

As the worst crude oil bust in decades was unfolding, reams of high-yield Canadian oil and gas bonds sank to distressed prices as the market began to expect a wave of bankruptcies.

Few at the time saw the sell-off as a rare and extraordinary opportunity, and most that did were unable to capitalize.

