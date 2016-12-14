We are seeing stock market conditions these days that argue for the investing equivalent of having fries with your burger.

The burger is the stock market as most investors know it – medium to large companies like the 246 names that make up the S&P/TSX composite index. The fries are the small stocks that make up most of the rest of the stock market (there are also some speculative micro companies). You can certainly have a successful investing life eating burgers alone. But at various times in the investing cycle, fries add some zip to your diet.

