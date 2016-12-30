Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Picking the wrong online broker is one of the more expensive mistakes rookie investors can make.

Like virtually all investment firms, online brokers will apply a fee when clients move their accounts to other company. The charge is typically deducted from the cash in the account before money is moved to the new firm. As part of my latest ranking of online brokers, I asked each firm to provide the transfer-out cost for cash and registered accounts. The charge ranged from as little as $125 to as much as $150.

The cost of freedom

Online brokers charge these fees to clients who are moving accounts to other firms

BrokerAccount transfer-out fee
BMO InvestorLine$135
CIBC Investor's Edge$135
Credential Direct$125
Desjardins Online Brokerage$125
HSBC InvestDirect$135
National Bank Direct Brokerage$150
Qtrade$150
Questrade$150
RBC Direct Investing$135
Scotia iTrade$150
TD Direct Investing$135
Virtual Brokers$150

