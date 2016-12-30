Picking the wrong online broker is one of the more expensive mistakes rookie investors can make.

Like virtually all investment firms, online brokers will apply a fee when clients move their accounts to other company. The charge is typically deducted from the cash in the account before money is moved to the new firm. As part of my latest ranking of online brokers, I asked each firm to provide the transfer-out cost for cash and registered accounts. The charge ranged from as little as $125 to as much as $150.