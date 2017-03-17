Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Shufelt

How can the average investor hope to beat the market in an age of real-time, data-driven, quantitative strategies? The secret may lie in one overlooked, contrarian theme: long-term, fundamental investing.

“Stocks for the long-term is an all but forgotten concept,” Savita Subramanian, Merrill Lynch’s head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, writes. “One of today’s greatest market inefficiencies may stem from the scarcity of capital devoted toward long-term, fundamental investing.”

