The rally in crude oil this week has made one thing clear: Beaten-up drillers stand to benefit the most if there is a long-term recovery in energy prices.

For all the headlines devoted to oil itself, the bigger moves by far were made by companies that help producers get the stuff out of the ground.

Oil surged more than 8 per cent on Wednesday and continued to rise above $51 (U.S.) a barrel on Thursday, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to its first production cut in eight years.

Report Typo/Error