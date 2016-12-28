Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

One of frustrations of being a well-diversified investor is the cost of changing Canadian dollars into U.S. currency.

Foreign exchange is a profit centre for online brokers and one of the biggest complaints readers bring to me about their firms. What can the everyday DIY investor do to reduce forex charges when using Canadian dollars to diversify with U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs?

Forex Focus

The 12 firms in the Globe and Mail's annual online brokerage ranking were asked to show the cost of making a $15,000 (U.S.) purchase of U.S.-listed shares on the morning of Oct. 27, 2016. Here are the costs they quoted in Canadian dollars. Stock trading commissions are not included.

BrokerCost to Client
BMO InvestorLine$20,316
CIBC's Investor Edge$20,302.50
Credential Direct$20,286
Desjardins Online Brokerage$20,337
HSBC InvestDirect$20,265
National Bank Direct Brokerage$20,302.20
Qtrade$20,265
Questrade$20,377.80
RBC Direct Investing$20,278.50
Scotia iTrade$20,317.50*
TD Direct Investing$20,317.50*
Virtual Brokers$20,211
Average$20,296

                                                                

*$20,062.50 for the U.S.-Friendly account, with a flat fee of $30 per quarter

Source: Brokers

