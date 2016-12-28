One of frustrations of being a well-diversified investor is the cost of changing Canadian dollars into U.S. currency.
Foreign exchange is a profit centre for online brokers and one of the biggest complaints readers bring to me about their firms. What can the everyday DIY investor do to reduce forex charges when using Canadian dollars to diversify with U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs?
Forex Focus
The 12 firms in
the Globe and Mail's annual online brokerage ranking were asked to show the
cost of making a $15,000 (U.S.) purchase of U.S.-listed shares on the morning
of Oct. 27, 2016. Here are the costs they quoted in Canadian dollars. Stock
trading commissions are not included.
|Broker
|Cost to Client
|BMO InvestorLine
|$20,316
|CIBC's Investor Edge
|$20,302.50
|Credential Direct
|$20,286
|Desjardins Online Brokerage
|$20,337
|HSBC InvestDirect
|$20,265
|National Bank Direct Brokerage
|$20,302.20
|Qtrade
|$20,265
|Questrade
|$20,377.80
|RBC Direct Investing
|$20,278.50
|Scotia iTrade
|$20,317.50*
|TD Direct Investing
|$20,317.50*
|Virtual Brokers
|$20,211
|Average
|$20,296
*$20,062.50 for the U.S.-Friendly account, with a flat fee of $30 per quarter
Source: BrokersReport Typo/Error
