Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Tobias Levkovich, Citi’s chief U.S. equity strategist (and Canadian expat) outlined several reasons why investors can remain confident in the durability of the current equity bull market. Helpfully, Morgan Stanley provides a means of testing this optimistic forecast on a continuing basis.

In a Feb. 3 research report, Mr. Levkovich provided strong support for a bullish market outlook. He wrote that investors were overly concerned about political risk and should be paying more attention to improving corporate profit growth. The strategist also highlighted “lending standards [that] still support better GDP, capital spending, industrial activity and employment” in the first half of 2017, and predicted that rising interest rates won’t negatively affect profit growth until inflation hits 4 per cent, roughly double the current level.

