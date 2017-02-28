A cry for help: She and her husband were burned in the last stock market crash and now have most of their money in savings accounts. “How,” she asks, “can I get back into investments?”

This question is worth delving into for two reasons, the first being that it taps into the fears of all investors holding large amounts of cash out of fear that the stock markets are too dangerous. The second is the insights offered on the investment advice business, and its inability to address the worries of this particular high net worth investor.

