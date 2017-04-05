Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

If the real estate market’s going to break, it’s going to break soon Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The Toronto Real Estate Board has released statistics showing a 33-per-cent year-over-year jump in the city’s housing prices and it has become commonplace for U.S. and global portfolio managers to solicit and debate shorting opportunities for the country’s property markets on social media.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular