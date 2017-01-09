Some investors may want to bet on that long streak of U.S. victories continuing. However, if you believe in mean reversion – the idea that a burst of unusually good performance is nearly always followed by a string of weaker results – it’s time to start worrying about the outlook for Wall Street over the next couple of years.

Oddly enough, financial markets indicate just the opposite. In fact, U.S. stocks have thrashed their global counterparts for seven years in a row.

Donald Trump and his followers insist the rest of the world is taking advantage of the poor, beleaguered United States.

The muscular performance of U.S. stocks during most of the Obama administration doesn’t fit easily with Mr. Trump’s well-known chorus of complaints. During the campaign, he charged that Mexican manufacturers, Chinese currency manipulators and European deadbeats have all been exploiting U.S. generosity and playing Washington for suckers.

Maybe so, but from the viewpoint of U.S. stock investors the past few years have been one long ode to joy.

The problem now is that years of strong gains have boosted stock market valuations to exuberant levels, while the growing strength of the greenback has made U.S. exports more and more expensive on global markets. Both factors are likely to crimp future profits.

Large U.S. stocks will produce real returns of less than 1 per cent a year over the next decade, according to Research Affiliates, a widely followed market intelligence firm based in Newport Beach, Calif. It predicts that small U.S. stocks will actually lose value over that stretch.

Foreign stocks are positioned to do much better, Research Affiliates says. European, Asian and Australian stocks should generate returns of nearly 6 per cent a year during the 10 years, and emerging market stocks should produce 7.5 per cent annual returns.

Some market observers believe a change in relative performance is already at hand.

“We forecast that the stock market will perform better in Germany than in the U.S. this year, as the euro falls below parity against the dollar,” John Higgins of Capital Economics wrote in a report on Monday.

Pavilion Global Markets, a Montreal-based research firm, also suggested that investors in the United States should proceed with caution. On Monday, it told investors dazzled by Trumponomics to “trade the hype, but don’t believe it.”

“The president-elect’s tax plan will do little to boost growth and will largely benefit high earners, crimping consumption and dramatically eroding fiscal balances,” the Pavilion analysts wrote.

Among the wild cards is the possibility that the president-elect will back an overhaul of the corporate tax system that will be largely based on where products are sourced and sold.

Such a system, which would punish importers and reward exporters, has the power to be enormously disruptive. “The tax change will capriciously redistribute income, increase uncertainty and place punitive burdens on some sectors,” warned Larry Summers, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary.

