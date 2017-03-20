Shareholders of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. are benefiting from the ongoing revamp of the franchise operator’s brands – and analysts are forecasting more growth ahead.

Shares of Montreal-based Imvescor, which has about 260 restaurants including Pizza Delight, Toujours Mikes, Scores, Bâton Rouge and recently added Ben & Florentine, are up nearly 25 per cent over the past year. Both analysts that cover the stock have a “buy” recommendation and an average target price of $3.88, which is about 18 per cent above its current price of around $3.30.