Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Baton Rouge is among the restaurant chains owned by Imvescor Restaurant Group. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Baton Rouge is among the restaurant chains owned by Imvescor Restaurant Group. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Imvescor restaurants’ revival whets investor appetites Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Shareholders of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. are benefiting from the ongoing revamp of the franchise operator’s brands – and analysts are forecasting more growth ahead.

Shares of Montreal-based Imvescor, which has about 260 restaurants including Pizza Delight, Toujours Mikes, Scores, Bâton Rouge and recently added Ben & Florentine, are up nearly 25 per cent over the past year. Both analysts that cover the stock have a “buy” recommendation and an average target price of $3.88, which is about 18 per cent above its current price of around $3.30.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular